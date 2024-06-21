Another round of thunderstorms expected to fire up on Colorado's Front Range

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to fire up in the afternoon on Colorado's Front Range and out onto the Eastern Plains. Some of the storms will possibly be severe -- mostly north of Denver and in the mountains -- and as a result Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.



Rainy conditions in the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon CBS

The severe storms could bring large hail and damaging winds and an isolated tornado could even spin up. The tornado threat is mostly isolated to the southwest corner of Colorado.

Folks in Grand Junction got hit fast and hard Thursday as storms moved in fast with heavy rain and hail. A viewer reports a skylight at a Walmart there broke as a result of the hail, sending shards of glass down into the store. Grand Junction and other Western Slope cities could see a repeat Friday afternoon.

Sunshine in the middle of the day on Friday will help temperatures climb (mid to upper 80s, even some low 90s) here in the Denver metro area and other parts of the Front Range. Then -- after 2 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. -- the chances rise for showers and storms to roll through. Rain will be the biggest issue for most as there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere.

There's also a risk for some localized flooding in some areas. We have an elevated flash flood threat for Friday for the following burn scar areas: Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Calwood and Williams Fork.

A flood watch is also in place for the Western Slope through midnight due to heavy rainfall.

High pressure will start to build in and take hold this weekend and into early next week, dominating our weather. That's going to allow temperatures to surge close to the triple digits early next week, and we will stay in the 90s all the way through next weekend.