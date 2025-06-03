Over 1,000 dairy worker Teamsters vote to authorize strike in Colorado, California, other states

More than 1,000 unionized workers at Dairy Farmers of America authorize strike

Over 1,000 unionized dairy workers with the Dairy Farmers of America voted to authorize a strike amid what it called stalled contract negotiations in several states, including Colorado.

The workers who voted work at dairy processing and distribution centers in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Utah. The Colorado locations include Henderson, Greeley, and Fort Morgan. The contract negotiations dealt with issues including pay, benefits, and workplace safety.

"Our demands are clear and simple: protect our work, respect our time, and pay us what we've earned," Lou Villalvazo, chairman of the Dairy Famers of America's National Bargaining Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday. "DFA can still avoid a strike, but time is running out. Our members are ready to walk."

The union says just one or two of these strikes could cause supply chain issues.

"We know how much money DFA makes, and we know what we deserve," said Peter Rosales, a Local 630 shop steward at Alta Dena Dairy in California. "This company is only successful because of us, and we take pride in our work. All we're asking for is our fair share."

Union officials went on to allege that Dairy Farmers of America was engaged in unfair labor practices.

Dairy Farmers of America, a Kansas City, Kansas-based co-operative and the largest dairy co-op in North America, did not respond to a telephone or email request for comment on Tuesday.