Outside Festival returns to Denver's Civic Center Park, includes concerts and activities

Thousands of people will be at Civic Center Park this weekend for the Outside Festival. It's in its second year in downtown Denver.

An image from the Outside Festival at Civic Center Park in Denver on June 2, 2024. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The festival includes concerts plus adventure films, climbing experiences, athlete panels and signings, yoga classes, gear demos, a kids' zone and food.

Tickets are still available at festival.outsideonline.com.

There are some road closures around Civic Center Park due to the festival. Broadway is closed through the weekend from 17th Street to 13th Avenue. A portion of 14th Avenue is also closed.