The outcome of Colorado legislative races will have far-reaching implications

Congress has passed about 100 bills over the last two years, while Colorado's state legislature has passed nearly 1,000.



CBS

From fixing our roads to funding our schools, state legislatures touch almost every facet of our lives. And yet, nearly 90% of people surveyed by Cambridge University don't know who their state representative is. But Super PACs know who's running and, according to The Colorado Sun, they've poured $8 million into the races that will determine what gets done -- and doesn't get done -- at the Colorado State Capitol next year.

"This is where the action is really on the state level. When you have over 500 bills passed a year, they're doing something. It may not be what everyone wants to see, but it's something," said CBS Colorado Democratic Analyst Mike Dino.

While Democrats are expected to keep control of both the House and Senate, for the first time in 10 years, Republicans could gain instead of losing seats in the house.

"It does matter who wins these seats even though there's no possibility Republicans will win a majority," says CBS Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.

He says the size of Democrats' majority matters. Right now, Democrats have a supermajority in the House, and are one seat away from one in the Senate.

A dual-chamber supermajority would allow them to override any vetoes from the governor. Gov. Jared Polis blocked several anti-businesses bills this year.

"I know a lot of Republicans won't believe it, but Gov. Polis has actually been a great break on the excesses of the Democratic majority," said Wadhams.

A legislative supermajority would also allow Democrats to refer constitutional measures to the ballot without the governor or Republicans' support.



CBS

Dino says Democrats have long wanted to repeal the Taxpayer Bill of Rights -- or TABOR -- which limits how much tax revenue they have to spend.

"If there are supermajorities, I have hunch we'll see a constitutional amendment that would try to knock that down," he said.

Wadhams suggests voters would revolt.

"If Democrats want to revive the Colorado Republican Party in the state legislature put something on ballot to repeal TABOR, you betcha that would be a contrast and a debate that I think Republicans would welcome," he said.

Meantime, Dino says don't be surprised to see more fees to fill a $1 billion hole in the budget.

"The state is really going to now face tough choices on spending money," Dino said.

It's up to us who makes those choices.

There are seven races -- five in the House and two in the Senate -- that will determine whether Democrats have a legislative super majority.

To stop them, Republicans need to win three of the House races and one of the Senate races.