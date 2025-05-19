Bear charges woman in Colorado alley, but CPW says it's unclear if woman's injuries were caused by the animal

A resident of southwestern Colorado was treated for injuries over the weekend after a bear charged her in an alley. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that while the woman was hurt, it's not clear from their officers' conversations with the woman whether or not "the bear ever made contact with her and directly caused the injuries."

File photo of a black bear (Ursus americanus) Getty Images/iStockphoto

The encounter with the female bear happened early Saturday morning in Ouray. The woman, a 49-year-old, was walking through the alley between the 500 block of Main Street and 4th Street.

She was taken to the hospital after getting hurt.

The bear had three cubs in the area, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers tried to find the bear after responding to the area but they were unable to locate it. They are continuing to search for it and plan to "haze her away from the area" if it is spotted and acts in a problematic way when they are monitoring it.

"The bear had been accessing trash in the area," said John Livingston, CPW Southwest Region Public Information Officer.

The Ouray Police Department sent out a statement saying they are working with the CPW to try to encourage residents to secure their trash and their food so bears aren't able to get at it.