Orphaned bobcats will rehab over winter before planned release back into wild this spring

Orphaned bobcats will winter with a licensed wildlife specialist before spring

Orphaned bobcats will winter with a licensed wildlife specialist before spring

Orphaned bobcats will winter with a licensed wildlife specialist before spring

A litter of orphaned bobcats have a new home, at least for the winter. The bobcat kittens were rescued from a backyard in Lousiville last month after their mother was killed after being struck by a car.

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabiliation Center

A licensed wildlife specialist will take care of the kittens during the winter. The plan is to release them back into the wild next spring.