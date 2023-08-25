Watch CBS News
Orphaned bobcats will rehab over winter before planned release back into wild this spring

Orphaned bobcats will winter with a licensed wildlife specialist before spring
A litter of orphaned bobcats have a new home, at least for the winter. The bobcat kittens were rescued from a backyard in Lousiville last month after their mother was killed after being struck by a car. 

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabiliation Center

A licensed wildlife specialist will take care of the kittens during the winter. The plan is to release them back into the wild next spring. 

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabiliation Center
