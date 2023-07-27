5 baby bobcats rescued in Louisville after mother found dead

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says five baby bobcats were saved after their mother was found dead.

Officials say on July 19, Greenwood received a report from the Louisville Police Department about five bobcat babies were hanging around a backyard for several days.

@Mysti Lee Photographee/Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Sadly, the mother was found dead on the road nearby.

Traps were put out for the kittens with one being caught and the another two caught on the next day. On Wednesday a fourth bobcat was caught but not by a trap.

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is now waiting on the last kitten to arrive to the facility and hopes to reunite all five.

@Mysti Lee Photographee/Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

The facility says the kittens will be transported to a licensed rehab center that specializes in predators. The rehab center will provide more space so they can grow and learn how to survive in the wilderness.

The center thanked everyone involved in recovering the kittens safely.