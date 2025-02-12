Organizers push back on proposed changes to Denver's August First Friday Art Walk

Uncertainty surrounds future of First Fridays on Santa Fe Drive in Denver this August

The city of Denver is proposing changes to the August First Friday Art Walk event on Santa Fe Drive due to safety concerns, but organizers say relocation isn't an option. The event, which attracts over 10,000 people, has traditionally been funded by the Santa Fe Business Improvement District (BID).

Denver's Art District on Sant Fe Drive CBS

Organizers are pushing back against the city's suggestion to move the event to a weekend, arguing that First Fridays are a long-standing tradition and relocating would be impractical. They emphasize the need for collaboration to avoid public backlash and to support Denver's arts scene. Discussions with city officials are ongoing.

Andrea Barela, the outgoing BID president and CEO of NEWSED, says people will still show up on Friday to Santa Fe Drive, regardless of any change. She adds that can be dangerous.

"There is this talk about wanting us to move the event to the alley. There's a couple of problems with that," Barela said.

Barela says this can be tricky since many residents have backyards near the alley.

"If you shut down the alleys, they won't have access to their homes, which creates then another problem," Barela said. "So that's number one. Number two, our alleys are filthy. We have big dumpsters in the alleys. They're overflowing. They're not fun places to hang around. And also, thirdly, the businesses are on Santa Fe Drive. They're not in the alleys."

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) told CBS News Colorado it's reached out to the Santa Fe BID and the Santa Fe Arts District for a follow-up meeting. DOTI says the event has outgrown its original scope (in August) similar to the evolution of Cinco de Mayo. DOTI is working with the district to address issues from last year, including street closures, security and safety. DOTI has suggested moving the event to a weekend or relocating it to adjacent areas to better manage closures.

The city is still reviewing the permit application. It says the decision has not been made yet, but adjustments may be requested before approval.

However, Barela says they have been denied, and they do not intend to make any changes.

"We're not, we're not moving First Friday to a Saturday or Sunday," Barela said. "We don't have a permit yet. We're hoping to achieve one."