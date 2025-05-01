Opera Colorado performs classic opera Il Trovatore in concert format

Opera Colorado is performing the Italian opera, Il Trovatore, in a concert format. The four act classic is shortened to 90-minutes, but still brings all the drama of the original.

"You would think it's bare bones, but it's far from that. It's all the muscle, blood and guts of a full three house condensed... distilled to its essence," said Marcia Ragonetti, who is the Narrator in the production.

Il Trovatore is a twisty, turny melodrama. Secrets and misunderstandings drive the action to a dramatic conclusion. The opera starts with a love triangle. Count di Luna wants to marry Leonora, and Manrico, a knight, is in love with Leonora. The rivalry and desire for vengeance runs deep between Manrico and Count di Luna which leads to duels, capture, and ultimately, a devastating final scene.

Production photography of Opera Colorado's 2025 Production of Il Trovatore in Concert in The Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Photographer: Matthew Staver Matthew Staver

Il Trovatore in Concert delivers all of Verdi's most powerful music and the iconic moments of the opera. There is also a Narrator who guides the audience through the story.

"I have the best seat in the house because I'm on stage and the orchestra is right behind me. The singers are the most magnificant creatures. There are six of them plus a dancer. I'm happy to be among them and be their cheerleader," Ragonetti told CBS News Colorado

Il Trovatore in Concert would make a great entry into opera. It is a different experience than a fully staged, full length performance, but it may be easier to follow for a newcomer to opera.

"The purists love it because they're getting the hits non-stop. A lot of it is very familiar. People will recognize this. I don't think a lot of it has been used in TV commercials, but it's beautiful, beautiful, dramatic music," Ragonetti explained.

LINK: For Tickets and Information about Il Trovatore in Concert

Il Trovatore in Concert has one more performance on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House.