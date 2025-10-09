1 person killed in Aurora crash, 2 suspects hospitalized, police say

A driver is dead and two people are in custody while being treated at a hospital after a crash that shut down all lanes of Blackhawk Street and Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Aurora police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. The deceased driver was the only person in their car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger of another car were detained at the scene of the crash and taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries wasn't known.

An Aurora police spokesman said that an APD motorcycle officer was doing speed enforcement on Interstate 225, clocked a driver who was speeding, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop, however; they continued on I-225 until exiting at Iliff just before the crash. The officer wasn't injured, APD said.

Footage from CBS Colorado's helicopter shows a mangled red or maroon vehicle and a white sedan with significant front-end damage.

CBS

Video footage from a nearby person, which has not been verified by CBS News Colorado, appears to show that APD motorcycle officer handcuffing two people near the while car.

Police are urging people to avoid the area and use East Jewell Avenue or East Yale Avenue as alternate east-west routes.

There was no estimated time given for the reopening of those roads.