Aurora police release name of driver suspected of causing death of other driver near I-225 and Iliff

By
Jesse Sarles
The identity of the driver accused of speeding and running a red light in Colorado on Thursday and then smashing into another car -- and killing that driver -- has been released.  

crash-suspect.jpg
Aurora Police

Aurora police say Don Phan was responsible for the motor vehicle crimes, which took place in the area of Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225. He was booked on charges including felony vehicular homicide and eluding.

The person who was killed was 25, and their car was split in two. That victim hasn't been identified.

aurora-ilif-crash.png
A screenshot of a video taken by a witness shows an Aurora police officer detaining two people after a deadly crash in Aurora on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. X / @frankiefrank__

Aurora police say the suspect was caught speeding on Interstate 225 and as an officer attempted to pull him over, the suspect exited onto Iliff and got into the fatal crash at Blackhawk Street.

