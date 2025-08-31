Aurora police officer shoots and kills man who began fighting after an attempted traffic stop

A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday night involving an Aurora police officer. That's according to the Aurora Police Department.

The situation began at about 7:30 p.m. when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Billings Street. That's close to Interstate 225 and to Sable Boulevard.

APD says following a traffic violation, the vehicle the officer was trying to stop on 6th Avenue crashed into a car and then crossed the media and hit another vehicle. It could be seen afterwards with heavy damage outside a Dino Mart gas station.

When the officer approached the suspect's car and began giving demands, police say the man, who had gotten out of the car, didn't obey and began to fight the officer.

Aurora Fire Chief Todd Chamberlain told reporters as the situation became more concerning, the officer spotted a firearm near the suspect.

"At some point it appears that a gun was seen by the officer on the ground and the suspect appeared to be walking towards that weapon. The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation," said Chamberlain.

After the officer fired a shot or shots, the suspect died.

6th Avenue was closed for several hours while investigators reviewed evidence at the scene.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The officer was not hurt. The officer was wearing a body camera, according the to the department.