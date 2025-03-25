One hospitalized after shooting in downtown Denver apartment complex

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a downtown Denver apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers said the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Welton Street. SWAT members also responded and staged outside the scene at the Welton Park Apartments.

CBS Colorado staff observed law enforcement attempting to use tactical measures to contact someone at the scene.

One person was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect.