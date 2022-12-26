One dead in Berthoud Pass avalanche

One person was killed Monday in an avalanche west of Berthoud Pass.

Erin Opsahl, spokesperson for the Grand County Sheriff's Office, told CBS4 that rescue crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. It occurred in the slopes immediately to the west of Berthoud Pass. Several burials were reported at the time.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Rescuers learned four people were caught in the avalanche. Two of them were buried, according to Opsahl. Bystanders located and dug out one person.

"The second subject was located and unfortunately - despite bystander resuscitation efforts- was determined deceased," Opsahl stated.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced at the scene. He was snowboarding and, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's initial social media report on the incident, the person who triggered the slide.

The scene of Monday's deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass. Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Facebook

A field report was submitted to the CAIC's website about an avalanche which occurred earlier Monday in the Rush Chute of Berthoud Pass. That slide was set off by a snowboarder on Berthoud Pass. It "buried a skin track and came close to hitting another party at the bottom of the slope," per the report.

Opsahl confirmed the later fatal avalanche occurred in the same area.

Personnel from Grand County Search and Rescue, Alpine Search Team, Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS, East Grand Fire, and Flight For Life responded to the incident.