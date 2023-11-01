Officials need help identifying tattooed woman found dead in western Colorado

A woman was found dead last week in western Colorado and now police and the coroner need the public's help in identifying her.

The woman was discovered in downtown Grand Junction on Oct. 24 or early morning on Oct. 25, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. They're hoping that someone will recognize the woman's distinct tattoos and reach out to them or the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

She fell unconscious and was pronounced dead near North 14th Street and Gunnison Avenue near the southwest end of Lincoln Park

According to a redacted police report, a man who didn't know the woman called 911 after she fell unconscious, likely due to a heart attack.

He told police he started walking with her the night of Oct. 24, despite not knowing her. He told dispatchers that her breathing was strained. At one point, she stopped talking, began gasping for air and fell into the grass.

It appears she died soon after that.

Officials in Grand Junction are asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead near Lincoln Park. They think her tattoos might help people recognize her. Grand Junction Police Department

Grand Junction police say the woman appears to be "middle-aged." She has at least three tattoos, one of which appears to be the phases of the moon on her arm with the number 18 written in the middle. Another one says "Self made By my Imperfections."

If anyone recognizes the tattoos or has any information about the woman, the Mesa County Coroner's office is asking them to call them at 970-244-1898.