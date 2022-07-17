Officers shoot armed man in LoDo; bystanders injured, hospitalized

Denver police say several people are critically or seriously injured after and officer involved shooting early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday. officers were in LoDo as bars closed and people started going home when They were notified of a disturbance involving an armed person at 20th and Larimer.

In a video Denver Police posted online, Division Chief Rob Thomas says on Officers responded to that disturbance and the armed person "posed a significant threat."

UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022

Officers fired their weapons and hit the armed individual.

Police then started first aid and discovered others in the crowd nearby had been injured.

credit: CBS

They armed suspect and the bystanders were taken to the hospital. The suspect is listed in critical condition and the others are in in serious condition.