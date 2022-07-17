Officers shoot armed man in LoDo; bystanders injured, hospitalized
Denver police say several people are critically or seriously injured after and officer involved shooting early Sunday morning.
At 1:30 a.m. Sunday. officers were in LoDo as bars closed and people started going home when They were notified of a disturbance involving an armed person at 20th and Larimer.
In a video Denver Police posted online, Division Chief Rob Thomas says on Officers responded to that disturbance and the armed person "posed a significant threat."
Officers fired their weapons and hit the armed individual.
Police then started first aid and discovered others in the crowd nearby had been injured.
They armed suspect and the bystanders were taken to the hospital. The suspect is listed in critical condition and the others are in in serious condition.
for more features.