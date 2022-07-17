Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers shoot armed man in LoDo; bystanders injured, hospitalized

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Denver police say several people are critically or seriously injured after and officer involved shooting early Sunday morning. 

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday. officers were in LoDo as bars closed and people started going home when They were notified of a disturbance involving an armed person at 20th and Larimer. 

In a video Denver Police posted online, Division Chief Rob Thomas says on Officers responded to that disturbance and the armed person "posed a significant threat."

Officers fired their weapons and hit the armed individual.

Police then started first aid and discovered others in the crowd nearby had been injured.

20th-larimer-shooting-1-abeyta.jpg
credit: CBS

They armed suspect and the bystanders were taken to the hospital. The suspect is listed in critical condition and the others are in in serious condition. 

Michael Abeyta
Michael-Abeyta.jpg

Michael Abeyta is a proud 4th generation Coloradan, born and raised in Colorado Springs. He graduated from William J. Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs. After graduation, he went to college, first at CU in Boulder, then to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.