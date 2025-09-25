Suspect fires at officers responding to domestic violence call in Denver metro area, police say

Officers in the Denver metro area were involved in a shooting Thursday when they say a suspect in a domestic violence incident fired at them.

Federal Heights police said employees at a storage facility near 90th Place and Federal Boulevard called authorities around 2 p.m. when a man assaulted a woman on the property. The department said when they arrived at the scene and tried to stop the assault, the man fired at officers, which resulted in at least one officer returning fire. Authorities did not share whether the suspect suffered any injuries in the shooting.

Scene of officer-involved shooting near 90th Place and Federal Boulevard Federal Heights Police Department

Police say the suspect rammed one officer's vehicle, who suffered minor injuries as a result. He was the only officer reportedly injured in the shooting or crash.

That officer and both people in the suspect's vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Federal Boulevard is closed from 88th Avenue to 92nd while officers work to investigate the scene. The critical incident team from Adams County has taken over the investigation.