Number of people traveling to Colorado for abortion services on the rise

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of people traveling to Colorado for abortion services has risen dramatically. That's according to Cobalt, a fund that provides direct financial assistance to those seeking abortion care. 

The organization said that in the month since the ruling came down, they have helped 168 people with the costs of traveling to Colorado for an abortion. That's five times the number they assisted in all of 2021.

Cobalt said that 64% of those in need of travel assistance were from Texas with another 31% from other states. 

