Nuggets fan rush to be among the first to own NBA Championship gear
Some Denver Nuggets fans were among the first to get their hands on NBA Championship gear after their team beat the Heat 94-89 on Monday night.
One of the popular places was Dick's Sporting Goods in Lone Tree where fans rushed in after the Nuggets won Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The official championship gear is unique to the Nuggets 2023 NBA title.
