Watch CBS News
Local News

Nuggets fan rush to be among the first to own NBA Championship gear

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Nuggets fans among the first to buy NBA Championship gear in Lone Tree
Nuggets fans among the first to buy NBA Championship gear in Lone Tree 02:00

Some Denver Nuggets fans were among the first to get their hands on NBA Championship gear after their team beat the Heat 94-89 on Monday night. 

nuggets-gm-5-nuggets-merch-mccue-frame-170352.jpg
CBS

One of the popular places was Dick's Sporting Goods in Lone Tree where fans rushed in after the Nuggets won Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

nuggets-gm-5-nuggets-merch-mccue-frame-82028.jpg
CBS

The official championship gear is unique to the Nuggets 2023 NBA title. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.