Nuggets fan relishes seeing champions up close after cheering team on for 40+ years

One parade goer on Thursday was born the year after the Denver Nuggets joined the NBA. He's 46 years old and has been cheering them on for most of his life.

DeShannon Wilson watched the parade with his daughter Lotus, who is turning five years old, as she sat on top of his shoulders.

CBS

"I had to come out here for this parade. It was a must for me and my daughter," DeShannon said. "I just want her to soak in this history of us winning the championship and let her know that she was there when we won."

CBS

"They won the whole champions?" Lotus asked, "Yeah, they won the whole championship," her dad responded.

A janitor for Mapleton Public Schools in Thornton, DeShannon has loved his hometown team and has memories all the way from the 1991 draft.

"My earliest Nuggets memory is when they had drafted Dikembe Mutombo," he recalled.

He also recalls some of his favorites from the Nuggets' Finals run while chatting with CBS News Colorado.

"It was when Aaron Gordon dunked on one of the players from the Suns. He skyrocketed," he said.

Wilson believes the Nuggets were a superstar away from getting to this day.

"They got him in Nikola, Nikola Jokic," he added.

And now's the chance to cheer on up close.

"Nikola, Jamal, the whole starting lineup I can't wait to see 'em," he expressed.

CBS

Wilson hopes he can also give a shout out to coach Michael Malone.

"And Mike Malone, I want to see the coach. He's the best thing that ever happened to us is the coach. Mike Malone is the best thing that ever happened to the Nuggets," he said.

And the wait has paid off for the Wilsons.

"It's awesome!" Lotus exclaimed.

"Never thought in a million years I would see this. It's very exciting," DeShannon added.