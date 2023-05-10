Nuggets defeat Suns 118 to 102, leading series 3 to 2
Nikola Jokic led the way as the Nuggets dominated the Phoenix Suns to win game five 118-102 and take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray each added 19 points for the Nuggets.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with 28 points. Kevin Durant added 26 points and 11 rebounds.
With the win the Nuggets improved to 6-0 at Ball Arena during the postseason.
The series will now shift back to Phoenix for game six which will be on Thursday night. If necessary, game seven will be back in Denver on Sunday.
