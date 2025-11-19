NTSB investigators believe Colorado plane lost power before emergency landing in Castle Rock

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation into what forced a small plane to make an emergency landing on a city street in Castle Rock. In the preliminary report, investigators believe the small plane's engine lost power.

This apparently happened two minutes after the pilot noticed a decrease in engine speed. Investigators said the pilot's efforts to restore engine power were unsuccessful, which led to the emergency landing on the road.

A Castle Rock firefighter approaches a plane that made an emergency landing on Prairie Hawk Drive on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Eric Hurst

The emergency landing happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Prairie Hawk Drive near the intersection with Wolfsenberger Road in Castle Rock.

The plane landed near a power plant, power lines, and a residential neighborhood. Three people were on the plane, and two people were in a vehicle that was struck by the plane as it landed. However, nobody reported any injuries.

Castle Rock Police

Community members praised the Castle Rock Police Department and the Castle Rock Fire Department for their rapid response.