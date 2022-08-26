Colorado voters will decide if grocery stores can sell wine

Voters will decide on expanding liquor sales through three initiatives on the November ballot, including allowing the sale of wine in grocery stores.

The Colorado Secretary of State's office has confirmed they all received enough signatures to make the ballot.

Initiative 96 would increase the number of licenses the owner of a liquor store could own. That number would expand over the years until 2037 when the number of licenses would be unlimited. Right now, retailers can only have a total of three stores.

Initiative 121 would allow retailers which already sell beer to be able to sell wine. That includes grocery stores across the state.

Initiative 122 would allow the delivery of alcohol by third-party services

Initiatives to cut the income state tax rate and one to move money into an affordable housing program have also made the state-wide ballot through the petition process.

The state legislature has also referred four issues to the ballot, including one to raise state taxes on people making more than $300,000 to help pay for meals in public schools.

The general election is set for Nov. 8. Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters starting Oct. 17.