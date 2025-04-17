New notification on PayByPhone parking app reminds Colorado drivers to never leave pets, children in car

It is that time of year when it is getting warm in Colorado, so it is important to never leave your pet or child in your car.

Denver Animal Protection said it responded to 451 calls in 2024 for dogs left in hot vehicles. It is important to remember it only takes ten minutes for your car to reach 20 degrees inside.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, known as DDPHE, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and PayByPhone have teamed up to remind drivers to never leave kids or pets in a parked vehicle. You will receive this notification every time you park to remind you.

DDPHE

Denver Animal Protection, known as DAP, is asking everyone to report any incident they see and call 911 immediately. Let the operators know the vehicle make and model, location and if the pet or child is in distress.

Many people asked if cracking the window would help. DAP said not really because a vehicle can still get hot and reach dangerous temperatures. Water, ventilation and shade are always needed.

DAP said in Colorado, people can take matters into their own hands to save the pet or child, but that is after calling police and explaining the situation. DAP will respond every time they receive a call, but it takes away from important investigations they need to solve.

"We have very complicated investigations that require our attention," Noah Imai, Field Program Supervisor for Denver Animal Protection, said. This includes animal cruelty, neglect and bites. "When we get a call about a dog in a vehicle, whether we know if it is a safe situation or not, we have to stop everything that we are doing to respond to that as our highest priority."

DAP said serious harm to an animal can lead to a summons for animal cruelty. This includes a potential fine of up to $999 and 300 days in jail.