18-year-old shot, arrested in Northglenn

A gunfight in Northglenn on Sunday night ended with an 18-year-old being shot and badly hurt.

The shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on Huron Street near Community Center Drive.

Police say they showed up and the man was not cooperative with officers. They arrested him and took him to the hospital. He's hurt but will survive. A second man who was involved ran away.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in Northglenn police's investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Schranz at 303-450-8856 or mschranz@northglenn.org.