Northglenn family pleads for changes as daughter continues to be victim of racial bullying

A Northglenn family is sounding the alarm for change in their daughter's school after they say she was the target of racist bullying.

"It makes me feel really sad because I don't understand why people would treat someone like this," said the middle schooler.

CBS News Colorado sat down with the family of the teen, who goes to Northglenn Middle School. She and the parents asked to remain anonymous given their concerns over their daughter's safety and well-being.

"People have been racist towards me. They have been bullying me. They have been making accounts just to bully me," said the student. "It makes me feel really scared and I don't really want to go to school because it's just going to happen again."

The student's parents say the bullying started in October, particularly from one student allegedly bullying her over text and social media. Some of the bullies' friends also felt emboldened to share racist remarks.

"[They're] making monkey noises, calling her a monkey, asking her if she fried chicken or watermelon or Kool-Aid, things that are basically stereotypes," said the father. "All these kids used the "n" word just freely, just casually."

This all culminated with death threats issued by one of the students against their daughter, which later transpired into two fights outside of the school.

"And it wasn't until that second time where she was confronted by three girls who wanted to fight, she ended up saying, 'I'm not running anymore,' and she squared off with one of the girls and another girl jumped in to hit her," said her father.

The bullied student's father says both his daughter and the other student received three-day suspensions following this incident.

"She's hurting, she's depressed, she's sad," said the bullied student's mom.

This family claims the district is not doing enough to help and address the racist comments their daughter continues to hear at school and via social media, as well as TikTok accounts they say have been created to mock students of color and other differences among students on campus.

A spokesperson for Adams 12 Five Star Schools issued a statement in response to the ongoing concerns about bullying against this student.

"We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students. While we can't share details, we can tell you that in this situation we have followed our Student Code of Conduct and our Nondiscrimination Policy. This has included appropriate disciplinary action and follow-up with all students involved. "

"We just don't feel satisfied with the results. We just feel like they're not doing what they can," said the bullied student's father. "It's like she's going to class in 1963."

The Northglenn family worries these kinds of remarks will only continue to escalate if the district does not take a stricter stance against racial bullying and discrimination taking place on and off campus.

"Perhaps like an anti-bullying program where these kids can be mentored and treat each other with respect, because kids go to school to learn. She, my daughter should not have to come home crying every day," said the student's mother.

While they've thought about pulling her out of the school, they hope speaking out sends a message that hate in schools needs to stop.

"Because if we take her out, and they don't do anything, that just leaves room for them to keep doing it to the next child," said the mother.

"I want the school to take more action and people to not be racist towards students and bullying," said the student.