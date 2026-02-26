Northern Colorado YMCA branch closing as CEO says dozens at risk across the country

During the final days of the Longmont YMCA, more than 100 residents have spoken to the city council and packed meetings to try and keep it open. As CBS Colorado first reported, the Northern Colorado YMCA decided to close the branch earlier this month.

The Longmont YMCA at 950 Lashley Street. CBS

Northern Colorado YMCA says 75 other YMCA associations are considering closures across the country right now, citing concerns around federal funding.

Northern Colorado CEO Chris Coker says about 3,000 members visit the Longmont YMCA, with a large majority of the population being older adults. The closure of this YMCA means members may have to drive further or lose their classes altogether.

Longmont YMCA staff member Danae Higdon found out about the closure two weeks ago, when this was her only source of income.

"We all have come together and put the best of ourselves into helping each other," Higdon said, "Not being here in the near future is going to be very hard."

After decades in the community, the branch will close on Saturday, Feb. 28, coming as a surprise to staff like Higdon.

"None of us knew how bad the situation was, and we've been operating in the building without even noticing all these problems," Higdon said.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews CEO Chris Coker and CFO Marc Levinson of Northern Colorado YMCA. CBS

According to CEO Chris Coker and CFO Marc Levinson of Northern Colorado YMCA, those problems include Longmont losing $3.2 million over the last four years.

Coker explained, "For 12 years, we've kept that Y afloat and open. And some years it's gotten closer to sustainability, and other years it's gotten further away."

"It's a horrible decision to have to make," said Coker.

Part of the problem, leaders say, comes from so many members being older adults on a discounted Silver Sneakers insurance program.

However, the Northern Colorado YMCA group has had another branch audited previously. The group is also currently being sued for alleged mismanagement around a summer camp.

Higdon says these actions have prompted questions and mistrust from the public about the reasons behind the decision to close the branch.

Northern Colorado YMCA shared a document, in part, with CBS Colorado regarding an assembly of the Longmont facility by a national representative of the YMCA of the USA. Part of the assessment done in November 2025 claims, "The YMCA of Northern Colorado has quality assets and strong community presence but requires decisive action to stabilize finances, grow membership, and ensure long-term sustainability."

One of the recommended actions in this assessment appears to include the sale of Longmont and Cheyenne, Wyoming, facilities.

Northern Colorado YMCA did not wish to share its detailed financial records but explained its situation to CBS Colorado.

"Sharing [financial records], you know, handing you a piece of paper. No, that's not appropriate for us. But like, what I said is that looking at those numbers," he went on to explain, "The average is $800,000 a year lost just in Longmont."

An exercise class at the Longmont YMCA. CBS

To save the Y, leaders say they have been working for months to sell it to the City of Longmont. More than 100 people came to talk to the city council about it this month at coffee chats and in council meetings.

At Tuesday's council meeting, after about an hour of public comment, city manager Harold Dominguez said the city still has questions before any sale can go through. Dominguez also noted repairs to the facility, including for the roof, could take up to two years if the purchase went through.

"My responsibility is to tell council what you need to hear, not necessarily what you want to hear," Dominguez said, "I have to ensure that we're not taking on someone else's problem that we're putting on the back of the entire community."

For now, this leaves the Longmont YMCA community searching for a new home.

"It's very hard. It's very hard," Higdon said, "I'm trying to keep it together so that on Saturday... we enjoy, for the last time, being together in our classroom like we've been doing all these years."

Because the population at the Longmont branch is mostly seniors, Coker said he would consider A shuttle option to other Northern Colorado branches if enough people ask for it.