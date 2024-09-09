Watch CBS News
Northern Colorado high-speed chase results in officer hit by vehicle, police say

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Police pursuit ends near I-25 and Highway 52
Police pursuit ends near I-25 and Highway 52 00:15

A police officer is recovering in Northern Colorado after being struck by an evading vehicle, according to the Town of Firestone. The officer was hit after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The response started after Firestone police received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Denver being in their town, according to town officials. Police reportedly located the vehicle and attempted to contact the driver and passengers. That's when they reported the vehicle sped away at high rates of speed, eventually hitting an officer and injuring them.

Police then chased the vehicle. Recordings of police radio communications suggest the vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 MPH at times, heading south along Interstate 25 toward Highway 52.

The driver stopped near the off-ramp of the interstate. That's when three people exited the vehicle, police say. One was arrested immediately. It's believed at least one of the people running from the vehicle attempted to hide in a pile of cement construction barriers.

Police officers and K9s were seen searching the pile of barriers after all three were arrested.

The officer injured in the response sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

