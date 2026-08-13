Northern Colorado city puts brakes on plans to charge for parking

The City of Fort Collins has put the brakes on plans to charge for street parking downtown. The original plan would have added paid parking on the street and in parking lots, with no change to the parking garage fees.

Parking in downtown Fort Collins. CBS

After some pushback, the city said street parking will remain free with a strict 2-hour time limit.

In January, the city told CBS News Colorado they were hoping to introduce a $2-an-hour fee to address what it called an "upside-down" parking model, while also helping offset the cost of operating parking in Fort Collins.

CBS

In the parking structures, the first hour is free with payment at stationary pay stations or via a mobile app.

The city said that from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, there will be free parking in all three downtown parking structures on Saturdays and holidays. Parking in the structures is always free on Sundays.