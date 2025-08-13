Northern Colorado crews investigate after ultralight aircraft crashes in Larimer County

Crews rushed to investigate after an ultralight aircraft crashed in Northern Colorado on Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 8:40 a.m. on Larimer County Road 2 west of LCR 21.

According to Andrew Kuiken, the Division Chief of Berthoud Fire, when crews arrived, the plane with a single occupant was on fire with nearby power lines down.

Two Poudre Valley REA crews responded to the downed power lines at the crash site. Initially, 55 customers were reported to be without power but crews were working to restore power to those impacted.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash. The condition of the pilot is unknown.

The CBS Colorado helicopter flew above the crash scene, where two other aircraft were seen parked in the field near the crash site. Kuiken confirmed that those aircraft were flying with the third craft when it crashed.