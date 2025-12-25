Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Colorado police officer injured in crash while assisting other officers

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A police officer with the Ault Police Department in Northern Colorado was injured in a crash between the patrol vehicle and a semi truck. Investigators said the crash happened about 11:33 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Highway 85 and E. 1st Street. 

According to the police department, the officer was responding to an emergency to assist other officers when the crash occurred. 

The officer was injured and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. No one else was transported to the hospital. 

The Colorado State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue