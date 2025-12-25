Northern Colorado police officer injured in crash while assisting other officers

A police officer with the Ault Police Department in Northern Colorado was injured in a crash between the patrol vehicle and a semi truck. Investigators said the crash happened about 11:33 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Highway 85 and E. 1st Street.

According to the police department, the officer was responding to an emergency to assist other officers when the crash occurred.

The officer was injured and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. No one else was transported to the hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash.