Northbound lanes of I-25 reopen at Castle Rock after crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened after being closed at Castle Rock for about an hour on Tuesday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of the interstate due to a crash. 

The northbound lanes were closed between Exit 182: Wilcox Street and Exit 184 Meadows Parkway at 10:30 a.m. 

i-25-castle-rock-shutdown-multiple-crashes-cdot.jpg
CDOT

Drivers were told to expect delays during the crash cleanup and investigation. 

It is unclear whether winter driving conditions played a role in the crash. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold temperatures and snow. 

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on April 4, 2023 / 10:33 AM

