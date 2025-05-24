Northbound Interstate 25 reopens in Northern Colorado after early morning crash
The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened Saturday morning near Fort Collins hours after an early morning crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The crash was first reported around 1 a.m. and first responders and road crews cleared the scene near Mountain Vista Drive by around 9:15 a.m.
Details about the cause of the crash or any injuries weren't immediately available, but CDOT said detours were available via local roads.