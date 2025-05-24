Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound Interstate 25 reopens in Northern Colorado after early morning crash

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened Saturday morning near Fort Collins hours after an early morning crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported around 1 a.m. and first responders and road crews cleared the scene near Mountain Vista Drive by around 9:15 a.m.

Details about the cause of the crash or any injuries weren't immediately available, but CDOT said detours were available via local roads.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.