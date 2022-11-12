Northbound I-25 closed near downtown for shooting investigation

The Denver Police Department has shut down all lanes of northbound I-25 between Speer Boulevard and 20th Street following a shooting incident Friday night.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. I-25 is closed between Speer and 20th. Updates will be posted as the become available. pic.twitter.com/nnRBnKXW6B — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2022

One person has been taken from the scene to a hospital, according to a social message message from DPD. No patient condition is available at this time.

Denver Fire Department units were first called out to the scene at 9:44 p.m.

This story will be updated as information is received.