Northbound I-25 closed near downtown for shooting investigation

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department has shut down all lanes of northbound I-25 between Speer Boulevard and 20th Street following a shooting incident Friday night. 

One person has been taken from the scene to a hospital, according to a social message message from DPD. No patient condition is available at this time. 

Denver Fire Department units were first called out to the scene at 9:44 p.m.

i25-shooting-cdot-frame-0.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

This story will be updated as information is received. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:17 PM

