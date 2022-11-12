Northbound I-25 closed near downtown for shooting investigation
The Denver Police Department has shut down all lanes of northbound I-25 between Speer Boulevard and 20th Street following a shooting incident Friday night.
One person has been taken from the scene to a hospital, according to a social message message from DPD. No patient condition is available at this time.
Denver Fire Department units were first called out to the scene at 9:44 p.m.
This story will be updated as information is received.
