Nonprofits in Colorado brace for growing food insecurity as SNAP cuts loom

Nonprofits across Colorado are bracing for what's to come as food insecurity reaches one of its highest levels this century.

The Food Bank of the Rockies reports that one in seven children and one in eight adults in Colorado are experiencing food insecurity.

Outside the organization's warehouse, boxes of food fill trucks headed to schools like McMeen Elementary School in Denver, where community liaison Jean Boylan says the need continues to grow.

"We have a pit in our stomach about services that are being cut -- the SNAP benefits at risk now. Every day we're facing challenges with our kids that are just heartbreaking," Boylan said.

More than 60% of students at McMeen Elementary are enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs. Pamela Walshe, founder of The Lovve Project, said many of the families they serve rely on both SNAP and local food distributions.

"Already the population that we serve, they have SNAP benefits -- and they still need our help," Walshe said. "Now they're not even going to have SNAP benefits, so we are just really bracing ourselves for more families coming and needing even more food than they typically get from us."

The Lovve Project partners with Food Bank of the Rockies to host pop-up markets at schools across the Denver area, providing groceries for hundreds of families each week.

Jennifer Lackey, chief development officer for Food Bank of the Rockies, said the organization depends heavily on its 700 hunger relief partners statewide.

"We could not do our work without our over 700 hunger relief partners in the community," Lackey said. "I know myself and the other food banks here are looking for volunteers and funds -- those are the most pressing needs that we have right now."

As the holidays approach, local food banks are urging Coloradans to donate or volunteer to help ensure families have food on the table. People who'd like to help out can visit foodbankrockies.org.