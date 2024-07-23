The LoVVe Project feeds schoolkids and families in southeast Denver

A Denver community that came together to feed neighbors during the pandemic has evolved to serve the families of schoolkids in southeast Denver. The group based in Virginia Village is making sure kids don't go hungry during the summer, or at any time of year.

Early on a Saturday morning, volunteers organized to set out an array of fresh healthy foods, while cars lined up with families who were eager to receive the food support.

CBS

Founder and Executive Director Pamela Walshe said, "Our name is The LoVVe Project because it's more than just about food, it's about building community and relationships. And our tagline is 'neighbors supporting neighbors.'"

The LoVVe Project serves the families of children from Ellis Elementary School, McMeen Elementary School and from Place Bridge Academy.

"I love it because it helps out my mom, me, my family, my kiddos. They do this every other Saturday," said Dulce Cabrera, a parent of young children. "Everything is just so expensive. Everything is expensive so getting a little extra help, helps us financially especially when we have the kiddos at home they eat more every day so this honestly helps."

CBS

With the arrival of so many families from the southern border, Walshe says The LoVVe Project is simply evolving to offer what neighbors need.

"I think we've really persevered because there is a movement of people who want to see more humanity and care in their communities," Walshe said.

Jose Flores came from Venezuela two years ago and has a grandchild at Ellis. He described, in Spanish, how the food support makes a difference.

"They are basic things: vegetables, milk, meat, chicken. That helps a lot for feeding the children and the entire family."

Flores volunteers regularly and now that he's received a work permit, he wants to donate cash to The LoVVe Project.

CBS

"It just tells me that he wants to pay forward the support that he's received from the program," added Walshe.

Flores says Walshe is an excellent and loving person. And like all the volunteers and grateful recipients of The LoVVe Project, a good neighbor.

"It's a really rich fabric that we've created here," added Walshe.

The LoVVe Project distributes fresh fruits and vegetables every week during the school year to students' families at Ellis, McMeen and Place in southeast Denver. Learn more at thelovveproject.org.