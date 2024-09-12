Neighbors near Bible Park in Denver voice noise, safety concerns to police

Neighbors around Bible Park in Denver met with police on Wednesday to voice their concerns about ongoing issues. Noise disturbances, drug activity, and gun violence were among the complaints, with many expressing frustration at the lack of action from the city.

Eric McClure, a long-time resident, was one of the first to speak. His concern, like many others, was rooted in safety.

Eric McClure

Eric McClure

"We hear the noise in the park -- partying, gunshots. My wife was almost shot while sitting inside our home doing emails," McClure shared. "I went out there looking for shell casings to help out."

One resident shared how they woke up in the middle of the night to what sounded like a concert, only to find commercial-grade speakers blasting music from trucks parked in the lot.

"You can hear it from blocks away -- at 3 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning. It never stops," the resident said, describing the disturbance as relentless.

Several community members raised concerns about drug dealing and prostitution in the parking lot.

"It's just going on constantly," another attendee shared.

CBS

"The police come, clear them out, and then they just come back an hour later. There's no deterrent."

A park ranger at the meeting said Bible Park has more overnight citations than any other Denver park. In last two months, she says there have been 30 curfew citations and 16 noise violations.

"We can't just ask people to leave or issue a citation based on complaints. We have to measure sound levels with decibel meters to determine if a violation has occurred, which differs between daytime and nighttime hours," said the ranger.

The District 3 commander acknowledged the challenges.

"I understand your frustration, but let me be honest -- citations are often crumpled up and thrown away by the offenders," he said. "That doesn't mean we aren't trying. We've issued over 200 extra patrols at the park since January, which is more than anywhere else in the city."

Despite these efforts, residents felt that the enforcement wasn't making a difference. One participant asked, "Is there any real deterrent? Or are we just stuck in a cycle where they come, they cause problems, and leave?"

Several residents brought up the lack of physical deterrents, asking about the removal of electronic signs that once reminded park visitors of curfew enforcement. "There was a sign saying curfew would be enforced, and cameras like the ones in grocery store parking lots. But they were removed," one resident pointed out.

The commander responded, explaining that the signs and cameras are rotated around the district and often face vandalism. "Those signs are expensive, and unfortunately, they can be damaged or destroyed. We'll move one back to the park, but I can't guarantee it'll stay there forever," he said.

When asked about cameras, he admitted that only a limited number of mobile cameras were available and currently deployed in other problematic areas.

"We're stretched thin, but we hear your concerns."

The commander says there's no indication of any gang activity. DPD is working with park rangers to ensure improvements in the area.