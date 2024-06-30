NOCO Humane changes rules to relieve pressure from Coloradans surrendering pets

More Coloradans surrendering pets to humane societies, causing pressure for shelters

More Coloradans surrendering pets to humane societies, causing pressure for shelters

More Coloradans surrendering pets to humane societies, causing pressure for shelters

NOCO Humane is moving dogs and cats out quickly, with adoptions surpassing average rates.

"Adoptions as of about the start of June have actually been going wonderfully," said Amanda Myers, spokesperson for NOCO Humane. "As of this afternoon, we've seen 475 adoptions in June."

However, the influx of animals it has taken in, paints a different picture.

"In all of June, we've seen over a thousand animals come into our shelter," Myers said.

CBS

Simple math reveals a surplus of animals, and finding housing for them is a struggle. This trend isn't isolated.

"Unfortunately, that's a trend that we are seeing nationwide, with dogs in particular," Myers added.

To manage the flow of animals, the shelter has implemented temporary guidelines. They urge the community to refrain from surrendering animals if possible.

When owners must surrender pets, NOCO Humane encourages them to re-home animals themselves using its website, preventing shelter intake and making space for homeless pets.

The shelter also seeks temporary homes for animals, especially strays.

CBS

"If you find a healthy pet and are willing to provide temporary care, we can work to reunite it with its owner without bringing it to the shelter," Myers explained.

In an effort to boost adoptions, all adoption fees are waived.

"If an adoption fee has been a barrier for you, now is the time to come out," Myers urged.

For those unable to adopt or shelter animals, NOCO Humane welcomes volunteers and financial donations.