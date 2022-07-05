Watch CBS News
Local News

No legal immigration status proof required for business license in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 means that those who want to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver no longer have to show proof of legal U.S. residency. Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted. 

istock000075824565medium.jpg
Gaj Rudolf/iStockphoto

Acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

"Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy," said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian in a statement. "We're pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant's ability to pursue their dream of starting a business. An individual's immigration status will no longer be a barrier to starting a business in the Mile High City."

GettyImages-890751476.jpg
/ Getty Images

State lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that required proof of legal residency to receive any public benefit, including a business license in municipalities. 

At that time, in order to comply with state law, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses required all license and permit applicants to complete a form to prove their legal immigration status. 

The new law removes that requirement and "opens a new era of financial opportunities for immigrants." 

Common business license applications submitted by the immigrant community include restaurants, food trucks, and food peddlers.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.