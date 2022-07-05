No legal immigration status proof required for business license in Denver

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 means that those who want to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver no longer have to show proof of legal U.S. residency. Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted.

Acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

"Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy," said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian in a statement. "We're pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant's ability to pursue their dream of starting a business. An individual's immigration status will no longer be a barrier to starting a business in the Mile High City."

State lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that required proof of legal residency to receive any public benefit, including a business license in municipalities.

At that time, in order to comply with state law, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses required all license and permit applicants to complete a form to prove their legal immigration status.

The new law removes that requirement and "opens a new era of financial opportunities for immigrants."

Common business license applications submitted by the immigrant community include restaurants, food trucks, and food peddlers.

