No charges against juvenile in Broomfield death investigation

No criminal charges will be filed against a juvenile who was taken into custody after a man was found dead inside an apartment in Broomfield earlier this week.

Police in Broomfield rushed to the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene.

District Attorney Brian Mason declined to file murder charges in the case. His office determined this was a case of self-defense or "defense of others" and requested that the juvenile be released from custody.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.