1 dead, 1 juvenile in custody in Broomfield death investigation

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Broomfield are investigating a death after an overnight disturbance at the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene. 

Police continue to investigate what led up to the disturbance. They said there is no danger to the community. 

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 10:06 AM

