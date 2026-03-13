No criminal charges for Colorado hockey coach arrested after knocking down player

Prosecutors in El Paso County have decided not to pursue criminal charges against a youth hockey coach in southern Colorado, saying there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Andrew Sherman.

Deputy District Attorney Abigail Weber filed a motion Friday to dismiss the case. The motion obtained by CBS News Colorado said probable cause existed at the time of Sherman's arrest, but the evidence now is "insufficient to prove an essential element beyond a reasonable doubt."

Colorado Rampage Hockey

State records also show the case was closed after prosecutors filed a motion to drop it.

Attempts to reach Sherman through his legal team on Friday afternoon were not immediately successful.

Sherman was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse stemming from an incident that occurred at a hockey rink in Monument on Jan. 15.

Video from inside the rink appeared to show Sherman, 55, coaching his team but colliding with a 13-year-old player during the practice session. Sherman appeared to be looking in the opposite direction, but the collision caused the teenager to fall to the ice.

Colorado Rampage Hockey

The Monument Police Department investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for Sherman for investigation of child abuse. He turned himself in and posted a $10,000. bond. Police believed Sherman may have intentionally tripped the player, and their investigation indicated the player suffered a broken arm in the fall.

Sherman previously said he was "fully cooperating with the ongoing review."