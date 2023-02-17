No charges against man who shot, killed 12-year-old boy who allegedly stole car

The Denver District Attorney's Office will not file charges against the man who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy earlier this month. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.

Police say when the man used his iPhone to track the car, it took him to West 12th Avenue and Decatur Street. That's when he approached the car, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between him and the person or people inside.

CBS

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car was 12-year-old Elias Armstrong.

After the exchange of gunfire, Elias drove off a few blocks away and when officers located him, he was taken to the hospital. The other people in the car with him ran away, police said. Elias later died from his wounds at the hospital.

According to the Denver DA, prosecutors felt they could not overcome the burden of proof in front of a jury.