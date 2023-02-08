Man shoots and kills 12-year-old boy who allegedly stole his car in Denver

A car theft turned deadly on Sunday when a man used a cell phone app to track his car after he said it was stolen.

The man, who police have not yet identified, tracked his car to the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street. That's when an occupant or occupants of the car began shooting at the car's owner, according to Denver police.

The car's owner shot back at the people in his car and shot a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly driving that car. He then drove the car to the are of West 10th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, where responding police officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The other occupant or occupants of the car fled the area on foot.

Denver police say they're still looking for the other person or people who were in that car and the investigation is active and ongoing.