Nique Clifford drafted late in first round of NBA Draft, Colorado State University star will play for Sacramento Kings

Former Colorado State University basketball star Nique Clifford will play for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Nique Clifford answers questions from reporters during media availability at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 14, 2025 in Chicago. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The former Ram was selected at No. 24 in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Kings traded for the pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

CBS Sports writer Adam Finkelstein called it a "very solid pick."

"Clifford is a versatile wing and a good athlete on the perimeter. He's an excellent perimeter rebounder and a good passer and cutter. He became an NBA prospect because he made substantial gains with his shooting. If that's sustainable, then he'll prove to be a very solid NBA player for years to come," Finkelstein wrote.

Clifford led CSU to a Mountain West Conference Championship for the second time in school history last season. Earlier in his college career he played for the Colorado Buffaloes for three seasons.

Cooper Flagg from Duke was the first player picked in the draft this year.