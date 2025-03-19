Nique Clifford, Colorado State University Rams men's basketball depart for March Madness

CSU Rams head to Seattle to take on Memphis Tigers in March Madness

The Colorado State University Rams will represent the Centennial State in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament. CSU is the only Colorado program participating in March Madness this season.

"Man, super excited, super excited to get out there, compete and play at the highest level," star forward Nique Clifford told CBS News Colorado.

Nique Clifford. CBS

Clifford joined his team on a bus ride to the Fort Collins Loveland Airport Wednesday before boarding their charter flight to Seattle. Clifford said his team has prepared well for their first game, which matches the Rams up against the Memphis Tigers at noon Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

"For us, it is just another game," Clifford said. "We are approaching it the same way and trying to take it one day at a time and get better."

The Rams won the Mountain West Conference Championship for the second time in school history, earning the men an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

CBS Colorado spoke exclusively with head coach Niko Medved as he and his family boarded the team flight.

"It is awesome," Medved said. "This is what you live for as a player and a coach, to be a part of March Madness, which, in my opinion, is the best sporting event ever."

Medved said he was honored to help guide the Rams to a tournament appearance, noting the game will bring attention to the Fort Collins university that otherwise would be more challenging to capture.

"It is hard to buy that kind of advertising and exposure," Medved said.

While confident in his team and their preparation, Medved said they all know every game at this level of competition will be challenging and have to be earned.

"Listen, you get to this point and all the teams are here for a reason," Medved said. "They are all really well coached and really talented. Every game you play is going to be tough."