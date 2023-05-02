Nikola Jokic just misses out on another NBA MVP award, comes in second in voting to Joel Embiid
It was another amazing NBA regular season for Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, but he came up short in the voting for the league's Most Valuable Player award. Jokic was beaten out by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third in the voting, which was revealed on Tuesday night.
Jokic had won the award in the past two seasons. This season he averaged nearly a triple-double: 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Embiid led the NBA in scoring in the regular season, averaging 33.1 points while pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game with 4.2 assists per game.
The Nuggets are currently up on the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference Semifinals series 2-0 after a win on Monday night powered by Jokic's 39 points. The series now shifts from Colorado to Arizona with Game 3 on Friday.
