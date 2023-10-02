Nikola Jokic's "quiet, boring" summer in Serbia comes to an end, NBA champ back in Denver and ready to defend Nuggets title

Nikola Jokic spoke to the media on Monday wearing his Denver jersey for the first time since the Nuggets won an NBA Championship a little over three months ago. The NBA Finals MVP is back in Colorado and ready for his team's training camp and title defense, but like most of us, it sure seems like he wishes summer was a bit longer.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray at Ball Arena on Monday next to the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. CBS

When asked by a reporter if the past few months were the most fun he's ever had after the conclusion of an NBA season -- being back in his homeland of Serbia as a champion -- he said "I think it's actually opposite."

That drew a few laughs from reporters, who are used to unconventional (and generally short) responses from the humble center.

"Because we played ... extra months so we're recovering and everything," he said.

A woman rides a bicycle past a billboard showing Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in Sombor, Serbia, on June 18. Darko Vojinovic / AP

Moments after the Nuggets won Game 5 at Ball Arena against the Miami Heat, Jokic was talking to reporters expressing dismay that he wouldn't be able to return to his hometown of Sombor for a few more days because of the championship parade. He ended up enjoying the parade pretty well, though, and when he finally got back home he got to his beloved horse racing track pretty quickly.

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets and his wife Natalija Jokic watch a harness race at the hippodrome on June 18 in Sombor. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

Unlike in other offseasons, Jokic stayed on the sidelines and rested his body while his Serbian national team competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. They still ended up with the silver medal, and Jokic was happy to give his teammate at Monday's podium Jamal Murray a hard time about how his team defeated Canada (minus Murray, who also sat out) in the international competition.

Jokic also spoke with fondness about this summer's visit paid to him in Serbia by another teammate -- Aaron Gordon.

"He asked me can I stay one more day. I said 'Yes of course,'" Jokic said. "We didn't do anything special. He was just spending days with me. We were working out a couple times. Racetrack. Lakehouse. Quiet boring life."

Gordon also spoke to reporters on Monday, and he said visiting the Joker was anything but boring.

"The trip to Sombor was awesome. ... Experiencing his lifestyle, it was cool," Gordon said. "It's just a beautiful town. His way of life is really, really amazing. And I can understand why he's trying to get out of here."

Gordon praised the city's layout and food, then said the residents of Sombor "were most interested in my dreadlocks."

After their preseason practices the Nuggets begin their slate of preseason games on Oct. 10.