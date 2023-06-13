Nikola Jokic not too excited about having to stick around Denver for Nuggets NBA championship parade

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic isn't too thrilled that he's not on a plane back to the Balkans right now. The Denver Nuggets center said on the court right after Monday night's Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat "the job is done, we can go home now."

He was forgetting about the fact that there's going to be a big parade to celebrate the franchise's first NBA championship in the Mile High City in two days.

Jokic relishes the time he gets to spend in his hometown of Sombor in Serbia. In his postgame comments he rubbed his head and his face in dismay when he learned that he'll have to wait a few more days before that's possible.

It appears the Joker, who must be exhausted following another monster playoff performance, will head home on Friday. First, Denverites will get to see him on top of a fire engine winding through downtown on Thursday.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Union Station, continue along 17th Avenue and Broadway and end at Civic Center Park.

Following Denver's playoff exit in the first round last season, Jokic headed back to Sombor and a few days later was named MVP of the season. To present the trophy, members of the Nuggets front office and coaching staff traveled to his hometown. At the surprise presentation, Jokic arrived at his horse barn riding in a horse-drawn buggy.