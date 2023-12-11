Broncos coach doesn't provide any updates day after Nik Bonitto knee injury

Defense is the main reason why Denver Broncos are in the playoff race

Nik Bonitto injured his knee in the first half of the Denver Broncos win over the Chargers on Sunday. On Monday Coach Sean Payton said he didn't have any updates on the severity of the injury.

Nik Bonitto on October 12. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

The linebacker came off the gridiron and then was examined by team medical staff. He left the field wearing a brace at SoFi Stadium shortly afterwards on a cart and was ruled out of the game.

Coming into Sunday's game Bonitto led Denver's defense with seven sacks. Against L.A. he had two tackles, including a shared sack, before going down with the injury.